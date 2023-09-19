Gorgeous home w/ full basement in highly desired neighborhood of Hickory Hill in Ashland! This spectacular 5 bedroom home with over 5700 Sq Ft & a full basement is situated on a manicured 1+ acre cul-de-sac lot. Enter the home into the grand foyer w/ gleaming hardwoods that run throughout 1st floor. The gorgeous family room w/ coffered ceiling & stone fireplace is open to the kitchen & morning room. The kitchen is a chef's dream w/ large island, high end appliances, double ovens & pantry w/ custom shelving. The primary suite is the perfect retreat & offers a spacious bedroom w/ beautiful tray ceiling & a spa-like bathroom w/ large jetted tub, marble, walk-in shower & 2 custom walk-in closets. 4 additional bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms w/ tile floors & granite counters, and laundry room with sink, granite counters & cabinets complete the 2nd floor. The basement is THE place for entertaining w/ full wet bar, 800 bottle wine cellar, theatre room, recreation room & full bath. Enjoy the convenience & privacy of your home gym w/ floor to ceiling mirrors. From the basement, step into your spacious, landscaped back yard w/ deck & paver patio with fire pit. This fabulous home is a must see!