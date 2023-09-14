Welcome to The Landings at Meadowville - Chesterfield’s hidden gem. Packed w/ amenities along the James River & set in the Thomas Dale district. Premier homes on flat, wide lots. Enjoy river access, amenities & convenience to major highways. MEET THE SAINT LAWRENCE! The beautiful exterior features an upgraded craftsman elevation with front porch and 2-car SIDE LOAD garage! Enter the home into the spacious foyer that flows into a convenient flex room! Use it how you want or even add French doors for a library! Continue into the large, open family room with sight lines to the gourmet kitchen. The open layout lets you eat, entertain or simply hang out. The kitchen, with oversized island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, ample cabinetry, and ALL stainless appliances, is truly a chef's dream! You’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. Tucked off of the family room is a private office OR optional 1st fl bedroom! Upstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open loft, and laundry room await. But perhaps your biggest help will be from the room we’ve designed just for you - The Owner’s Suite—with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom—you’ll get the rest you need! 3x6 rear landing included