MOVE-IN READY!! The Wescott is a five-bedroom, three-bath home with a beautiful open floor plan. Durable EVP flooring throughout 1st floor main living areas gives the space a polished look. The entry offers a formal dining room off of the foyer. The kitchen features QUARTZ counters, island, walk-in pantry, gas cooking, kitchen backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Bright and spacious family room. Primary suite w/ LUXURY shower, retreat, dual vanity, and carpet. Split bedroom design. Bedroom 2 w/ carpet and closet. Bedroom 3 w/ carpet and double door closet. A full hall bath, laundry room and screened porch complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and a full bath. LED recessed lighting in the kitchen and family room. Ceiling fan prewire in all bedrooms, family room and screened porch. Enjoy all of the amazing amenities Twin Rivers at Meadowville has to offer including pool, clubhouse, exercise room, kiddie pool, and dock with James River access!