Are you looking for a full finished walk-out basement? This is it! This home is only 9 months old and is gorgeous. Built by HHHunt and is the Hillcrest model with the Heritage style elevation. The property sits on a large, well landscaped lot with a fenced in backyard that overlooks the woods. The choices the seller made are just perfect from the beautiful Quartz countertops, to wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace, fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath, upgraded owner’s en suite bath and so much more. Sellers are sad to go. No need to build when you can move in now and enjoy the wonderful amenities that Meadowville Landing offers.