The Roanoke features five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and two-car front-load garage. Formal dining room directly off of the foyer. Kitchen features and island, walk-in pantry, and separate breakfast area. Spacious family room open to kitchen. First floor guest suite with full bath, carpet and dbl door closet. Powder room, perfect for guests, completes the first floor. The second floor features the primary suite with dual vanities, two WICs, and carpet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 with Jack & jill bath, carpet, and WIC. Bedroom 4 with bath and WIC. Loft makes a great secondary entertainment area. Roberts Forest is convenient to I-95 and downtown Richmond plus just a short drive to area restaurants and shopping.