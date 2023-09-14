UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Ready Sept 2023! Walk out Basement home! The Vanderbilt features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The 1st floor primary bedroom showcases tray ceiling, and offers a spa inspired bathroom with his and her vanity, frameless shower, separate garden tub, and oversized walk-in closet. The primary bedroom leads out to a back covered porch with a breezeway to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, cooktop, stainless steel built-in microwave oven, soft close shaker cabinets, optimal pantry storage, and dedicated casual dining area. The 2-story foyer opens to a flex space that is usable as a home office or formal dining. Washer/dryer located in mud room off the 2-car side load garage. The soaring 2-story living room features a total of 8 windows facing the backyard bringing in plenty of natural light. The oak staircase walks up to the loft with engineered wood floors throughout all the hallways. 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths (one en-suite), complete the second floor. This home comes with a fully finished basement including wet bar, bedroom, and bathroom.