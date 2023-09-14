Welcome to LeGault Homes at Summer Lake. The Aveline is Absolutely Gorgeous and Breathtaking! This home is to be built sitting on .33 of an acre offering privacy, trees, and nearby trails. This home has many included features: 1st floor Guest Room, Screen Porch, Office/Study, Pella windows offering tons of natural light, large kitchen w/island that is great for cooking and entertaining that opens up to a large living room, Kemper Echo Series 42" kitchen cabinets soft close, granite kitchen countertops, 5" Mannington Engineered included 1st floor (except for bedrooms) & includes second-floor hallway, carpet in bedrooms with 6lb padding, Mudroom, 2nd-floor Primary with double WIC, luxury primary bath, tile primary bath floor, and tile shower, tile floors in secondary baths, stand-alone tub, brushed nickel accessories, fireplace included w/ surround and mantle, Frigidaire appliances, Tankless Water Heater, Recess Lights, 8 total Cable/Data or Phone Prewires, Ceiling Fan Prewires, Designer lighting package, Crown Molding, Elongated Toilets and so much more! Some items showing on the floor plan may be optional.