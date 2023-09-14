UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Move-in October 2023! Basement home! This spacious 4,279sqft Hampshire home plan with fully finished basement achieves harmony by combining open living spaces with comfortable features. The main level showcases a formal dining room, guest bedroom and full bathroom with an open concept living area. The bright and airy kitchen has a spectacular center island, coupled with gourmet amenities like stainless steel double ovens, quartz counters, and gas cooktop. Upstairs find another open gathering space providing flexible options to suit one’s needs. The primary bedroom includes a large sitting room, oversized walk-in closet, bath with separate vanities and private water closet. A large laundry, full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms round out the second floor. Downstairs the basement has a huge, finished recreation room, bedroom with walk in closet, full bath and wet bar perfect for entertainment.