HOME IS NOT YET BUILT - List price reflects base price and structural options only, Purchaser may select design options for an additional cost. River Mill was awarded Richmond's first Active RVA Certification community for creating a culture that encourages healthy lifestyles. Whether that is walking or biking the natural trails, strolling along the sidewalks around the community, enjoying the clubhouse, pool or play, this community offers the perfect combination of calmness and convenience. (HOME IS NOT YET BUILT - Photos and visual tour are from the builder's library and shown as examples only (colors, features and options will vary).