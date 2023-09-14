HOME IS NOT YET BUILT. List price reflects base price and structural options, Purchaser may select design options for an additional cost. River Mill was awarded Richmond's first Active RVA Certification community for creating a culture that encourages healthy lifestyles. Whether that is walking or biking the natural trails, strolling along the sidewalks around the community, enjoying the clubhouse, pool or play area or even taking in the breath-taking view of the Chickahominy River, this community offers the perfect combination of calmness and convenience. (HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Photos & visual tour are from the builder's library & shown as examples only (options will vary).