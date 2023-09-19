Be the first to see this stunning, fully custom Mediterranean 2-story home tucked nicely on a level 1.65-acre lot in the highly desired Shelton Pointe community. As you enter the luxurious foyer, take notice of the 20' two-story foyer featuring, Italian inspired granite floors an oak spiral staircase, wrought iron spindles & a stunning crystal chandelier w/auto-hoist. The remainder of the 1st level offers an oversized office/study overlooking the front lawn, a large family room w/gas fireplace, generously sized breakfast room & a chef's dream kitchen. This level also offers a large sunroom that overlooks the amazing L-shaped in ground pool and rear lawns. The 2nd level offers oak floors throughout the hallways, 5 generously sized bedrooms including the luxurious Owners Suite complete w/his & hers closets and a 6-fixture luxury bathroom. The access for the finished 3rd level is completely finished & could be a great game or media room. The exterior offers a paved circular drive, luxurious fountain, an outdoor poolside kitchen w/grill & pizza oven, an amazing guest/pool house featuring a private full bathroom, HVAC system and so much more.