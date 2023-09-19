Welcome to the only available "Boulevard" in GreenGate with none left to be built! This unique opportunity for expansive living will meet all your needs. Enter a beautiful light-filled foyer with a view of the open first level which boasts 10 ft ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, a huge island with quartz counters, double ovens, a gas cooktop, and abundant cabinets. Unwind in the lovely family room with a fireplace and large windows for a beautiful view of the outdoors. A newly renovated office adjoining the family room allows you to be close yet apart. Descend just a few steps to the basement offering a bedroom with ensuite bath and a newly added game room/den. What a fun space to entertain! Escape to the grand 2nd level primary bedroom with ensuite bath and a new, huge custom closet! 2 additional nice-sized bedrooms, a hall bath, laundry room, and large linen closet round out this level. Ascend the steps or take the elevator to the fantastic media room. A Nana Wall provides access to the dreamy covered terrace with fireplace. Come be a part of this award-winning community with walkability to chic restaurants, clubhouse, pool, and walking trail.