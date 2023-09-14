An outstanding opportunity for a very private estate off of River Road. Located in the back of Foxchapel, this unique 5 acre lot with gated entry is bordered by Tuckahoe Creek creating a private paradise with a grand house and pool. The first floor features a grand entry, formal living & dining, den, media room, sun room, office, and guest suite. The second floor can be accessed by the front or back stairs and features four bedrooms and three baths including a primary suite with luxurious bath and walk in closet. The grounds include a very private pool, large lawn, old growth shrubs & trees, trails, and wetlands. The property is surrounded by additional non buildable acreage which makes the property feel more private than just 5 acres. This is your chance to be the third owner of this unique retreat!