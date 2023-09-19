Exquisite custom-built 5450+ sq ft home by Southern Traditions is nestled on a cozy cul-de-sac in Henrico County’s Greengate. The open floor plan seamlessly integrates all four floors by creating an inviting and spacious atmosphere throughout. Natural light floods the living room, highlighting the wide plank wood floors and custom trim work.The well appointed kitchen offers stainless steel GE Monogram six burner grill and gas oven, GE Monogram built in refrigerator, oversized island covered in quartzite counters, and custom cabinets with partial open glass doors! The kitchen delightfully opens up to the family room that is enhanced by a beamed ceiling, and an elegant gas fireplace. The enviable primary suite features an incredible bathroom, and walk-in closet.Three additional bedrooms with well-appointed full bathrooms provide ample space for family and guests.The lower level offers versatile living space with a recreation room with gas fireplace, a bedroom, full bath, media room, exercise room, a brick walled wine bar and convenient kitchenette. Enjoy the convenience of Greengate, with ease of access to amenities, a community pool, tasty restaurants and quick access to I-64/288!