*A Hidden Oasis *WATERFRONT: 9 Acre Stocked Pond With Moving Water Thanks To a Spillway *This Custom Built GATED Property Is a Masterpiece in Construction & Has Been Impeccably Maintained By the Original Builder and Vendors *WATERVIEWS From Every Living Space & All Bedrooms *Known As "Eberhard Pond" This Property Dates Back to 1897 *32.5 ACRES Creates a Private Setting Perfect for An Outdoor Enthusiast (Fishing, Hunting, Kayaking, Canoeing, Paddleboarding, ATVs, Walking Trails), Avid Traveler (RV Garage) or Someone Seeking a Place to Recharge At the End of the Day Without Sacrificing Convenience to The Interstate & Airport *2x6 Construction *Real Stone Archways & Fireplaces (No Synthetic Stone) *Whole-House GENERATOR *SEVEN (7) CAR GARAGE *Timber Batten Ceilings *Custom Milled Cabinetry in the Kitchen *2 Fireplaces *2 Laundry Rooms *1st Floor Primary Suite *Basement: 10' Ceilings, Rec Room, Family Room, Bar From Spaghetti Warehouse + 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths *Screened Porch + Screened Pergola On the Pier *Beautiful Hardscaping w/Paver Patio, Steps, Fire Pit & Retaining Wall *Irrigation *Ethernet - Working From Home is No Problem! *Pre-Plumbed for a Pool *Outdoor Shower *So Rare!