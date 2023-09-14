LONG ESCROW PERIOD, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT. Extraordinary custom Transitional located close to the Cold Harbor Battlefield on 2.68 private acres featuring: brick front, 9'ceilings, triple crown molding, hardwood flooring, cherry cabinets, Corian counters, abundant lighting in kitchen, breakfast area, upgraded appliances, gas log fireplace, vaulted, bright Florida room w/ ceramic flooring, 1st floor primary suite, primary bath w/double vanity sink, garden tub, ceramic shower stall, large walk-in closet, 4 more bdrms on 2nd flr, walk-in storage, wireless thru-out home, Aurora lighting system w/5 stations, alarm system, irrigation system (5 zones front, sides,& rear), dual zone A/C,275' drilled deep water well with oxygen injection system and central water charcoal purification, 8x10 shed to convey(no elec.), paved driveway, 2 car side entry garage,12x14 Trex deck.The back of the home features an open backyard with a deck; the perfect spot for grilling, entertaining, or relaxing on a warm summer day! Conveniently located a short drive from 295 and 360! Set your appointment to see this lovely home today!