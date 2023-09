Build this house on your lot or ours! The Wilton offers 5 bedrooms, a large screened in rear porch, huge open kitchen to family room space. The main floor offers the Owner's Bedroom with 2 secondary bedrooms. Upstairs find the finished playroom, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home comes complete with hardwood flooring throughout, ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and many more upgrades.