Build this house on your lot or ours! The Becky features 3 bedrooms on the first level with a 4th Bedroom upstairs and a 5th Room for a Flex Room over the Garage. This open floor plan features large Kitchen, Patrick Island and Family Room with Fireplace. Choose from an interior Morning Room or Exterior Covered Porch to fit your lifestyle. Hardwood Floor or Luxury Vinyl Plank is included in most living spaces downstairs and ceramic tile in the Master Bath. Many options are available to customize this home to your taste! Many lots and plans to choose from! Photos show an previously built model; certain features may not be available. See sales rep for details.