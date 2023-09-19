Step into luxury at this one-of-a-kind waterfront oasis in the heart of Lake Anna. Privately set on a triple waterfront lot behind double gates & lush green vegetation, this 5 BDRM, 5 BTH masterpiece sits along 450+ ft of shoreline, with its own private beach, two-slip boathouse, professionally manicured landscaping & lake-fed irrigation. The main floor is ideal for entertaining with its soaring twenty-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows & double-sided fireplace, all of which transition seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen. Exquisitely designed en-suite has its own private balcony, a wet bar, double-sided fireplace, jetted tub & tiled walk-in shower. Large boathouse with composite decking, screened-in patio with tongue-in-groove ceilings, two boat slips with electric lifts & a storage room. This once-in-a-lifetime property comes with 2 adjoining waterfront lots to keep as a buffer or to build on. It's a paradise! INVESTORS: Fox Business recently named Lake Anna THE TOP “beach” vacation investment location in the entire nation - this lakefront paradise would make an incredibly lucrative investment asset & it comes fully furnished! Great lake location close to dining and more!