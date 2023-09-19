Escape to your own retreat, this quality built, custom brick and stone home, sited on 10.4 rolling acres overlooking the South Anna River is awaiting you. As you meander up the paved driveway you will be greeted by, this Five- bedroom four full-bath Transitional home offering 4,986 square feet. The first floor offers a two-story foyer, great room, expansive eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, primary bedroom, and luxurious primary bath, two additional bedrooms a full hall bath, laundry room, and a full bath. The second floor offers two additional equal size bedrooms with a living area or bonus room just outside the bedrooms as well as a full hall bath. Also, there is a recreation room with a wet bar with lighted cabinets. The exterior offers approximately 7 acres of fenced yard, an in-ground swimming pool, screened pool house, terraced Travertine patios overlooking the South Anna River, and a greenhouse. Additional items include four car garage, three-zone HVAC two of the units were recently replaced, Anderson windows, a monitored security system with fire and carbon dioxide detector, water treatment system. The shingles on the roof are new.