Welcome to 1332 Social Hall Road. You'll know this home is special the moment you enter the foyer. With a welcoming double door entry halo-ed with a transom, the foyer is spacious and welcoming with a ceiling fan, wood floors, and gorgeous wainscoting. This amazing historic home (circa 1785) boasts 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 2 HVAC units, an encapsulated crawl space, a whole house generator, and a POOL! The spacious eat-in kitchen is a chef's dream with ss appliances, double oven, beautiful cabinets, tile floors, granite countertops, and a large center island. Located in pristine rural Buckingham County this home is perched on 6 acres and offers several outbuildings and a pond too. Enjoy the peace and serenity from the wraparound front porch or the back deck. Schedule today to see this beautiful updated, historic home!