Beautiful historic home in Poplar Lawn area of Petersburg. Owners have been working on an authentic restoration, which is still in progress. They are so sad to have to move. This spacious home has 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, a huge foyer, living room and dining room with working pocket doors. Lots of space for everyone. The kitchen has been renovated with quartz countertops, stainless steel, original brick on one wall, built in pantry and island with prep sink. Outside in the back, a pea gravel driveway has been installed along with a storage shed 22 x 10 , 8 ft walls with great possibilities. Easy entertaining with great flow inside and out to the back covered deck, patio and backyard. Upstairs are 4 very spacious bedrooms, one with a fireplace. The laundry room, while convenient to the bedrooms. is also convenient to the second floor covered deck. Lots of places to relax and play in this historic home. CC TV conveys and new 10 x 26 out building/workshop will be installed on the concrete pad in the back. Don't miss your chance to see this home. Call to make a showing appointment today.