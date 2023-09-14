REFRESHED AND READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN. Welcome home...to not just one, but two ensuite master bedrooms. One on the first floor and the other on the top floor. This classically built home sits on a sprawling 5 whole acres with beautiful forestry, which gives you plenty of of privacy and freedom to do whatever you want at your home. The kitchen opens up to the spacious dining area, which allows you to entertain your guests even while preparing your foods. This home has Jack and Jill sinks, with high quality carpentry that provides you with an easily customizable paleto make this home all your own. Even though it's off the beaten path, you can get to the city within just minutes. The pictures only show you how well the upkeep on the property has been, but a visit will show you your potential future in being happy living here forever!