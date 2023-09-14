New homes in the River Road Corridor! Unfinished basement! The Hawksmoor features 5 bedrooms including a first-floor guest suite. The entryway welcomes you with a formal dining room and private study - the perfect work-from-home space! Entertaining is easy in the gourmet kitchen with included granite countertops and a large kitchen island overlooking the family room and breakfast area. The primary suite, 3 additional bedrooms and loft are all located on the second floor. The primary suite is a private retreat you will never want to leave! The primary suite includes a spacious bedroom, sitting area, two walk-in closets, dual vanities, and spa-like shower and soaking tub. Photos are from Boone Homes Gallery, photos of similar home, not home for sale, upgrades shown