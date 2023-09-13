Welcome Home! This home features 4/5 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 1/2 baths, Formal Living areas with crown molding and wainscoting, Updated throughout, to include Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen cabinets with under cabinet lighting, GE cafe appliances to include gas range, microwave, fridge,dishwasher and wine cooler, quartz counter tops, Huge butlers pantry, 2 primary suites with custom bath rooms and walk in closets, 2nd floor laundry and office. The basement boasts a large recreation area with full bath or could be used as a bedroom, with lots of storage space. The 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms and custom bath. The HVAC is brand new, plumbing and electrical updated. no detail has been missed on this one. The porches, patio and deck are great for entertaining . Not to mention this home has a carriage house with own electric meter that features, kitchenette, full bath with ceramic tile. Its own mini split system and water heater . This could be a good rental apartment. The garage is large size with automatic garage door opener. Rear privacy fence & updated landscaping