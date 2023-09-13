This iconic home on Monument Ave offers a seamless blend of timeless elegance and contemporary comfort. Step into gracious foyer and marvel at the historic details including soaring coffered ceilings and handsome trim work as you appreciate the flow and space of the grand rooms. The thoughtfully designed chef's kitchen was renovated by Classic Kitchens with high end appliance and premium finishes and opens to a cozy family room with floor to ceiling windows. The second floor feature three spacious bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms (two of them renovated).The third floor has a 4th bedroom with full bath, loft area with kitchenette and walk out to the stunning rooftop deck with 1000+ sq ft of exclusive entertaining space. The full basement offers rec/game room, exercise room and 5th bedroom/flex room with 5th full bath.The side and rear yard are an oasis in the city with side porch, patio, two lovely fountains. The detached 22x19 garage offers coveted off-street parking. The meticulous owners have made numerous other upgrades or replacements including boiler, a/c units, Victorian has fireplaces, copper gutters, porches and landscaping in recent years.