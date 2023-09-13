This 1915 Italian Renaissance palazzo, designed by John Peebles has been extensively renovated to 21st living with no detail untouched. Beautifully proportioned rooms with a quiet understated eloquence. The glass filled conservatory opens to the beckoning perfectly landscaped backyard with its pergola and falling water fountain. A separate 2 car garage is used by the owners. Attached to the main dwelling but accessed from the rear is a three story (2 bedrooms /2.5 baths) apartment, Currently rented on a month-to-month basis. This rental unit has one garage parking space in the lease. In addition to main dwelling home and attached rental unit is a detached carriage house 660 SF (one bedroom apartment with a bath and 2 car garage included. Currently the carriage house is unrented. Owners furnish water, sewer and gas for fireplaces - each unit has its own electric meter and each unit is all electric.