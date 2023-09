EXCLUDES LOT PRICE BUILD ON YOUR LOT!. An updated take on the Craftsman style, this home features an open concept eat-in kitchen and family room, first and second floor primary bedrooms with en-suites, a full side laundry room with a sink, a screened-in porch and side loading 2-car garage that walks up into the mudroom. The Nantucket also has the space for an optional 5th bedroom with en suite.