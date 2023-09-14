EXCLUDES LOT PRICE BUILD ON YOUR LOT?. This spacious southern belle greets you with a wide, welcoming porch and lots of design details including craftsman-style eaves and a double front door. When you’re not spending time on the front porch, enjoy the screened-in porch off the great room, which is open to the dining room and kitchen. A guest room downstairs is privately tucked away and upstairs you’ll find four more bedrooms including an owners’ suite, spacious shower and two walk-in closets as well as an upstairs laundry room and two more full baths.