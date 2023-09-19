This stunning custom built home is perfect for Multi Generational living. The seller spent many years lovingly building the addition on this home. Every detail was chosen with quality in mind. The custom fireplace in the grand timber frame room was made with Blueridge Blue stone, chipped and placed by hand. Hearth is milled soapstone. The mantle is from a 17th century tree. Hand made wood panelling was made on site. Beautiful hardwood floors, 4 fireplaces, huge library room, 2 separate laundry areas, 2 walk in attic spaces, 2 separate 2 car garages. Heated floors in master bathroom, also heated floor tiles in kitchen and hallway. Custom Christmas Tree closet with pulley system. House is situated on 2 park like lots for a total of 1.6 acres Brand new 50 year roof installed spring of 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in South Chesterfield - $650,000
