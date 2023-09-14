EXCLUDES LOT PRICE For true first-floor living, the Ava is a dream come true.. With 5 bedrooms on the first floor and an open living space, this ranch comes designed with over 3374 sq ft. Room over garage can be left unfinished, which will reduce the following features: bedrooms to 4, baths to 3.5, and square footage to 2824. The side-loading garage and dormered roofline make this model fun for our in-house designer to work with you to draw up the look that you've been dreaming about. You can choose from a traditional style to a more modern style to a craftsman style. There are multiple designs that will give you the look you desire.