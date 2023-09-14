EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Donegan is a beautiful design that comes standard with custom stone accents on the exterior.. This 2-story home can be built with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, ranging from 3,100 to 3,600 sq. ft. The first floor is complete with a well-appointed kitchen which expands out to a breakfast nook as well as a formal dining room. The large living room has the flexibility of more optional features like a beautiful gas fireplace. The first floor has an additional room that can either be a bedroom or you can put your own personality into making it a study or library. The other 4 bedrooms are on the second floor along with a convenient second floor laundry. The primary suite features a huge walk-in closet and a remarkable bath that is waiting for your design choices. Will it be a soaker or jetted tub? This custom-built home is just waiting for your tailoring.