ESTIMATED COMPLETION - End of October. This Lake Powell Pointe home is located in an established community on the banks of Lake Powell. The Davidson features five bedrooms, four baths home with FIRST-FLOOR GUEST SUITE. You'll love the EVP floors throughout the first floor main living areas. A formal dining room with tray ceiling and office with glass French doors are located off of the foyer. Designer kitchen features quartz counters, island, pantry, gas cooking, wall oven, SS appliances, and LED recessed lighting. Breakfast area is open to the kitchen and family room. Family room features gas FP with slate surround and ceiling fan. Deck and guest suite with full bath complete the first floor. Upstairs, the primary suite offers a LUXURY BATH, double vanity, carpet and WIC. Bedrooms 2 and 3 with carpet and WIC. Bedroom 4 with carpet and double door closet. Large loft, two additional baths and a large laundry room complete the second floor. Decorative window package in the dining room, breakfast area, and home office. Ceiling fan prewire in the family room, primary bedroom, and loft. Outstanding location close to historic Williamsburg, shopping, dining, and entertainment.