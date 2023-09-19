Discover true luxury living with this exquisite custom château in Governor’s Land. Situated along the 16th fairway of the award-winning Two Rivers Golf Course, this striking home captivates you with its expansive floor plan and detailed luxury design features. The foyer welcomes you to explore its warm hardwood flooring, beautifully crafted millwork, and naturally lit vaulted ceilings. Whether entertaining fireside in your custom hammerbeam family room, or working from home in your private library with built-in bookcases, you find comfort in every corner. Its luxury kitchen appeals to the busiest family, boasting granite countertops, stainless steel Thermador six-burner double oven, and custom country cabinetry with abundant storage space. Imagine relaxing with friends in your three-season sunroom, grilling and bird watching from the porch in your low maintenance backyard, or unwinding with family in the media bonus room. Enjoy hosting your loved ones in any of four guest bedrooms before retiring to the sanctuary of your private owners’ suite, with vaulted ceilings and jacuzzi spa tub. Find your next home in this active community at the heart of America’s Historic Triangle.