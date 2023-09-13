Welcome To Marlborough Circa 1835. An Equestrian 38.50 Acre Gem Located In Historic Bruington. Modified And Expanded In 1851 In The Greek Revival Style Complimented By Large Columns At Front Entrance. Renovations/Additions Were Completed By Current Owner For Modern Convenience While Maintaining It's Historic Features And Character. Marlborough Offers Graciously Appointed Rooms Featuring A Large Formal Dining Room W/ FP, Formal Parlor W/ Built-Ins, Fully Renovated Kitchen With Granite, Stainless Appliances. Luxurious 1st Floor Primary Ensuite W/ Sitting Room. Home Boasts Original Wood And Brick Flooring. Second Floor-4 Additional Bedrooms And Full Bath. The English Basement Offers 6th Bedroom, Keeping Room And Family Room-Each W/ FP. The Property Boasts A Two Story Barn W/Heated/Cooled Shop, Loft, 1/2 Bath. Interior And Exterior Stalls, Run-In Sheds W/ Fans, 3 Paddocks And Riding Ring. Garage Wired For EV. Whole Farm Generator, Pond, Home Is Sprinklered And Offers Full Farm Video-Security System. Featured On 2005 VA Historic Garden Week Tour. New Roof 2021. Recent Painted Exterior. Deck And Stone Patio. Security Code-Gated Rear Entrance. An Additional 98 Acres-Can Be Purchased