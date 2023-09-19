5 acres with a newer year built of 2007, this elegant transitional home offers great privacy with impressive space! Greeted by the stunning front brick, this home features 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5600 sq. ft, a two car garage, first floor bedroom, 4 zone HVAC, hardwood floors, beautiful 9ft tray ceilings throughout and a third floor rec room! On the first floor you will find multiple rooms providing several options for entertaining or family enjoyment to include the large family room, Florida room, and an open kitchen with an island. Enjoy the large primary bedrooms en-suite with a sit in area, large tiled shower, double vanities, and jetted tub! Having family over? Welcome guests any time in one of the additional en-suites! Enjoy the wooded outdoors right from your deck with woods to explore. This house is privately located at the end of a cul-de-sac, 10 minutes from the Virginia Capital Trail, 22 miles from Richmond and 35 miles from Williamsburg, allowing you to enjoy a great deal of privacy and convenience. Don’t miss this unique opportunity!