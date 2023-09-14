The Davidson features six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and two-car front-load garage. Architectural details including wainscotting and crown molding give the space a polished look. You'll love the hardwood floors in the first-floor main living areas. Formal dining room directly off of the foyer. ALTERNATE kitchen features Butler's pantry, granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances and LED recessed lighting. Spacious family room open to kitchen. Separate breakfast area. Guest suite w/ full bath, carpet and closet. Powder room, perfect for guests, and a deck complete the first floor. The second floor features the primary suite w/ LUXURY bath, dbl vanity, carpet and large WIC. Bedrooms 2 and 3 w/ carpet and WIC. Bedroom 4 w/ carpet and dbl door closet. Loft area w/ hall bath and laundry room. The third floor features a bedroom w/ bath. Ceiling fan prewire in the family room, primary bedroom and loft. Roberts Forest is convenient to I-95 and downtown Richmond plus just a short drive to area restaurants and shopping.