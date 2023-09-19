The Roanoke BASEMENT by Eastwood Homes features 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths. Beautiful trim package gives the space a polished feel. Elegant formal dining room. Home office with glass French doors. Open kitchen, ideal for entertaining, features a large island with a FARMHOUSE SINK, QUARTZ countertops, BUTLER'S PANTRY; walk in pantry, SS appliances, and LED recessed lighting. Family room with gas fireplace is open to the kitchen/ breakfast area. 1ST FLOOR GUEST ROOM. Covered back porch accessed from the kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms including the primary suite with HIS & HERS CLOSETS, LUXURY BATH w/dual vanities, walk in shower, and soaking tub. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are connected by a Jack & Jill bath, bedroom 4 with full bath. Large LOFT and laundry room complete the 2nd floor. BASEMENT with 9ft ceilings include a rec space + bedroom + full bath and lots of unfinished storage.