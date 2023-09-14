MOVE IN READY! Welcome home! The Roanoke FINISHED BASEMENT home is a stunning six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bath home w/a front entry two car garage. You'll love the enhanced vinyl plank all throughout the first-floor main living areas. Foyer offers a formal dining room and OFFICE w/glass French doors. Kitchen features QUARTZ counters, island, FARMHOUSE SINK, pantry, SS appliances and LED recessed lighting. Spacious family room features gas fireplace w/slate surround and window package. FIRST FLOOR GUEST SUITE w/carpet, 5' shower and double door closet. Powder room and a COVERED PORCH complete the first floor. Primary suite upstairs offers a LUXURY BATH, dual vanities, carpet and HIS & HERS WALK IN CLOSETS. Bedrooms 2 and 3 w/Jack & Jill bath, carpet and WIC. Bedroom 4 w/carpet, WIC and direct access to bath 3. Large LOFT completes the second floor. Lower-level finished WALKOUT BASEMENT has 9 FT CEILINGS, a bedroom w/full bath and WIC. Outstanding location close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Award winning community with amenities including pool, furnished clubhouse, playground, sidewalks, jogging/walking trails, and dog park.