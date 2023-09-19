5 ACRES in CHESTERFIELD COUNTY in COSBY HS District w/NO HOA! Escape to your own private oasis as you make your way down the tree-lined driveway, surrounded by lush greenery and impeccably maintained and irrigated front and back yard. Relax on the trex decking front porch with a metal roof! Inside, be swept away by the care and attention given to detail. Gorgeous hardwood floors run throughout most of the downstairs, beginning with an ornate foyer that opens up to a spacious dining room perfect for gathering around the dinner table with plenty of family and friends. The 10ft. ceilings on the first floor and 9ft. ceilings on the second and third floors add an extra touch of grandeur. The kitchen is a cook's dream complete w/2 pantries and butler pantry! The expansive family room w/stone WB FP is cozy, yet grand! The 2nd floor features a stunning primary bedroom w/double door access, a spa-like bath with double vanities, and HUGE walk -in closet.It's a space fit for a magazine. Three additional bedrooms round off the second floor, and a fifth bedroom on the 3rd floor w/full bath! Outdoors boasts a HardiPlank exterior replaced in 2016, a 2-car garage, and so much more!