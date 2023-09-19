Privacy and Quality in Lindsay Meadows. Over 7,500 Square Feet of meticulously maintained space for the family to spread out. High end appliances and custom cabinetry make the kitchen spectacular. The privacy and convenience are a rare combination. Just a couple of minutes from 301 just off of Rural Point Road. Very convenient to Hanover High and Rural Point Elementary. Conservation area behind the back yard and across the street. The full finished walk out basement has a wine cellar, bar, TV room and in home gym. This home offers 5 Full Baths, an Office on the Second Floor, Home Security System and a First Floor Primary Bedroom. The Rear Porch feels like a resort with its wood burning fireplace and outdoor cooking area. The amazing outdoor living area and professionally landscaped yard separate this home from the others. Too much to mention in the remarks! Don't miss this opportunity to own one of Hanover's Finest Homes! Please see supplements for additional features!