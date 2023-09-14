A stunning waterfront masterpiece, this custom built oasis offers a spectacular & rare opportunity set upon the beautiful shores of Lake Anna, VA on the public side of the lake. Truly unrivaled in quality & design, this impeccably crafted escape blends modern luxury living w/ tranquil lake lifestyle. Over 5,600+ finished SQFT on 3 levels, this retreat offers lakeside living at its finest, w/ 6 BDRMS, 4.5 BTHS, 2 spacious primary ensuites each w/ their own private balcony overlooking the lake & over 170+ ft of shoreline. Step inside into a sunny open floor plan punctuated by very high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase gorgeous views of Lake Anna & a double sided wood burning fireplace. The gourmet kitchen supplies a 6 burner stove top, SS appliances & granite counters. A few steps away at the water, you’ll enjoy summer days at your 2-story boathouse that has 2 electric lifts, 2 jet ski lifts, storage area & swim/sun deck. DEEP CLEAN WATER (12-14ft at end of dock). The perfect mid lake location minutes to dining, marinas, groceries & Lake Anna Taphouse. Nestled on 2.67 acres & NO HOA! Furniture, Furnishings, Lawn Mower & Golf Cart convey! Short Term Rentals Permitted.