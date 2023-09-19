ESTIMATED COMPLETION IN DECEMBER! The Roanoke features 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and a side load garage. EVP flooring throughout first-floor main living areas. Formal dining room & office space w/ glass French doors off of the foyer. Spacious family room w/ gas FP. DESIGNER kitchen w/ microwave/oven combo, QUARTZ counters, gas cooking, island, walk-in pantry & kitchen backsplash. Guest suite w/ dbl door closet, full bath, & 4' shower w/ seat. Powder room & deck complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find the primary suite w/ dual WIC, a LUXURY shower, & dual vanity. Bedrooms 2 & 3 w/ WIC, Jack & Jill bath, & dual vanity. Bedroom 4 w/ WIC & direct access to hall bath. A spacious loft completes the second floor. Lower-level finished basement w/ bedroom, full bath & storage. LED recessed lighting in the kitchen, family room, loft & basement rec room. Ceiling fan prewire in the office, family room, all bedrooms, loft & basement rec room. Brickshire offers resort style living and world class amenities including golf club, owner’s club, pool, fitness center, tennis courts, and so much more! Brickshire is centrally located less than 30 minutes from both Richmond and Williamsburg.