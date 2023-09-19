ESTIMATED COMPLETION - EARLY 2024! MAKE YOUR OWN DESIGN SELECTIONS!! The Roanoke features 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and a side load garage. Hardwood flooring throughout first-floor main living areas. Formal dining room & office space w/ glass French doors directly off of the foyer. Spacious family room w/ gas fireplace open to kitchen. Kitchen w/ granite counters, island, walk-in pantry & LED recessed lighting. First floor guest suite w/ double door closet, full bath, and 4' shower w/ seat. Powder room, sunroom & composite deck complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find the primary suite w/ dual WIC, a LUXURY bath, & dual vanity. Bedrooms 2 & 3 w/ WIC, Jack&Jill bath, & dual vanity. Bedroom 4 w/ WIC & direct access to hall bath. A spacious loft completes the second floor. Lower-level finished basement w/ bedroom, full bath, gathering area, & storage. Ceiling fan prewire in the family room, primary bedroom, & sunroom. Brickshire offers resort style living and world class amenities including golf club, owner’s club, pool, fitness center, tennis courts, and so much more! It is centrally located less than 30 minutes from both Richmond and Williamsburg.