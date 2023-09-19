Local premier builder, Chandler Construction, is offering a flexible, client focused approach to NEW Construction on one of the last remaining homesites in Richmond’s “best kept secret” boutique community, Stony Point Green. Chandler, along with sought after RVA architect, Scott Stephens, has just completed plans with an English Cottage inspired design featuring 5-6 bedrooms, open concept main living space, plus a luxurious first level primary suite! At this pre-construction stage, a prospective purchaser is invited to take ownership of the design by making many of the selections that will ultimately define the home. Stony Point Green offers a true, “town and country” lifestyle, carved out of former estate grounds and buffered by Larus Park – a hidden gem with approx. 5 miles of forested trail perfect for hikers, bikers, and a dream playground for both two and four leg explorers! Stony Point Green is centrally located allowing for quick commute times to downtown RVA, West End, multiple local private schools, retail and restaurant amenities!