Located in highly desired Hampton Gardens, this luxurious and stately Georgian home has been remodeled to perfection. This stunning home offers every amenity to include a grand foyer, formal rooms, custom walnut library, 2 wet bars/butler's pantry & family room with incredible limestone fireplace. Stunning kitchen with designer appliances to include a La Cornue Range, marble countertops & a vaulted ceiling. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms to include a primary suite with walk in closet, marble bath and soaking tub. The 3rd floor has a bedroom, reading nook, full bath & a 29 x 17 sitting area. The basement level features a private spa with gas fireplace, wet/dry sauna, workout room, 1300-bottle wine cellar & tasting room. Enjoy the 20x44 heated saltwater pool, hot tub & 40 degree COLD PLUNGE- all while enjoying the spacious bluestone covered porch. Extensive landscaping with custom gates, brick work, drainage and hardscape. Geothermal HVAC, 3-car garage with in-law suite/flex space above. Experience 1930's quality & character with numerous modern updates. This is a rare opportunity to own one of Richmond's most coveted and admired properties. Rear lot only for sale with house.