EXCLUDES LOT PRICE BUILD ON YOUR LOT!. A spacious home designed for large or multigenerational families with 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a downstairs powder room. A first floor primary suite includes two walk in closets, large walk-in shower, and soaking tub. A centrally located living area with open-concept kitchen features optional wood beams to accentuate the expansive space. Upstairs five bedrooms and two additional full bathrooms make space for everyone and everything with optional floor plan changes to create a second primary suite. The two-car garage opens up to a mudroom to keep everything in its place and two large porches extend your living space outdoors.