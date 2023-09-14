EXCLUDES LOT PRICE While the front elevation of our Leigh model may seem very similar to our wildly popular Kenston model, there are plenty of differences inside so we decided she deserved to be set apart.. Downstairs, you'll find open concept living, complete with an office that could be used in a variety of ways. You'll also discover a massive walk-in pantry! The second floor hosts four bedrooms. Three great sized bedrooms share a full bath while the primary suite boasts an amazing spa-like bathroom retreat and a beautiful closet. The third floor is what really sets the Leigh model apart, though. You'll find not only another bedroom and a full bath, but also a HUGE media room, a separated living space and an awesome wet bar area. It's almost like having an apartment on your third floor! *It is optional to add the 60 inch bar.* Oh...and did we mention there is a balcony off that third floor? The options of ways to use this space are limitless. What will you dream up?