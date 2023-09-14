EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Custom Homes Of Virginia now offers homes for an emerging lifestyle of multi-generational living, which we call our MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX models.. Your extended household needn't give up their privacy to share a home with you. Each MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX model has its own living quarters (including a primary bedroom and bath, a full kitchen, and dining/living room) as well as a private entrance. Your immediate household has plenty of space in the Kellan-Gen-FLEX home as well. The Glendan is a stunning home with sophisticated details that make this home a spacious retreat. The well-designed kitchen is a chef's delight with its large granite-topped island and state-of-the-art appliances. The second-floor bedrooms feature a Jack-and-Jill bathroom connecting two rooms. The Primary suite has an impressive bath with a walk-in closet. An additional loft area can be used as another bedroom or media room. An optional second-story balcony makes this house stand out from the rest. Other features include a huge three car side-loading garage and rear deck to enjoy the views.