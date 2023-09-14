ESTIMATED COMPLETION - End of October. Landfall at Jamestown is one of the Williamsburg area's finest waterfront communities. The Davidson is a stunning six-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bath home w/ a front-load garage. The entry offers a foyer with a formal dining room and home office w/ glass French doors. The kitchen features an island and pantry. A separate breakfast area offers lots of natural light. Spacious family room w/ gas FP. First-floor guest suite has private full bath. Powder room perfect for guests completes the first floor. The large primary suite upstairs offers a LUXURY BATH, dbl vanity, carpet and large WIC. Bedrooms 2 and 3 w/ Jack and Jill bath, carpet and separate vanities. Bedroom 4 w/ carpet and dbl door closet. Large loft on the second floor makes for a great secondary entertainment area. Large laundry area and additional full bath complete the second floor. Lower-level finished, walkout basement with a bedroom, full bath, media room, and storage area. Convenient to Jamestown Island, Jamestown Beach Park, and Colonial Parkway!